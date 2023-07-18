Montgomery County Council to vote on new rent stabilization bill

After months of negotiations and deliberations Montgomery County Council is expected to vote on a new rent stabilization bill Tuesday afternoon.

This comes as the county grapples with soaring rent prices impacting residents who rely on rental housing.

One of those is called the "Home Act" bill which would cap rent increases at 3% over inflation. The other bill is called "The Anti-Gouging Bill" which would cap hikes at 8% over inflation.

If six or more council members vote for the bill Tuesday, the new limits will be in place, prohibiting landlords from being able to raise rent by up to 6% each year.