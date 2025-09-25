Montgomery County Council to review MCPS Student Code of Conduct

The Brief Council reviews student conduct updates for MCPS. Changes aim to clarify rules and boost accountability. Restorative justice use draws mixed reactions from parents.



The Montgomery County Council’s Culture and Education Committee reviewed proposed updates to the Montgomery County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct on Thursday.

School leaders the updated code for the 2025–2026 school year and presented it to the Board of Education in May. The document sets the rules for student behavior and consequences. Officials say the goal is to make it clearer and more consistent across schools.

Conduct policy updates

Among the proposed changes are simplifying the language, standardizing offense levels and creating standards for how investigations are handled. The revisions also aim to boost student accountability and expand the use of restorative justice, a tool focused on healing and rebuilding relationships after incidents.

While some parents have voiced concerns about restorative justice being used in place of more traditional disciplinary actions, MCPS officials say the approach is designed to help students learn from mistakes, repair harm and rebuild trust.

Restorative justice review

The committee will also receive an update on how restorative justice has been used so far and how it’s being integrated into plans for the 2026–2027 school year.

In addition to the code review, councilmembers are expected to vote on closing part of the meeting to discuss county security planning, emergency communications, and legal matters related to public safety.