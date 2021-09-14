Montgomery County Council briefing to discuss school COVID-19 quarantine policy following backlash

Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to discuss a new COVID-19 plan Tuesday at a briefing before the Montgomery County Council following backlash over its quarantine policy.

Last week, school officials said they will begin using COVID-19 rapid tests in all schools as they try to keep more students in the classroom amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Many Montgomery County parents are frustrated that entire classes are being sent home when only one student shows a single symptom – even if they haven't tested positive for COVID-19.

"MCPS' decision to quarantine close contacts of a student with COVID-19 symptoms was based on guidance from our local health department. While the state guidance does not require these students to quarantine until a positive test result is obtained, DHHS advises a different strategy for that category of students," said a statement released last week by MCPS Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight.

"The use of these tests, in conjunction with the other safety measures we have in place, will hopefully help us keep more students in school," McKnight's statement continued. "We will be receiving further guidance from DHHS on the implementation of this rapid testing program and will provide information to you as quickly as possible."

Tuesday's meeting comes as Montgomery County searches for their next chief health officer to replace Dr. Travis Gayles.