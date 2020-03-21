Montgomery County cop has COVID-19, police say

article

The coronavirus pandemic has now worked its way inside the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police reported the positive test within its ranks Saturday afternoon.

"It appears the police officer had limited interaction with the public but did work across several sections of the police department," officials say. "At this point, it doesn’t appear he was infected as a result of his work."

Police now say they're working with health officials to trace and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the ill officer, who they did not identify.

With 68 positive tests, Montgomery County has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland.

