Montgomery County Animal Shelter seeks short-term fosters amid AC outages

By Miracle Gross
Published  June 24, 2025 11:30am EDT
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
AC out at Montgomery County Animal Shelter

300 dogs, cats and other small pets are in need of fostering while the A/C at the animal shelter is out.

The Brief

    • Montgomery County’s animal shelter is urgently seeking short-term fosters after a mechanical failure left the building without air conditioning.
    • Repairs are underway, but animals need safe, cool homes in the meantime.
    • Fostering is free and can last just a few days, with supplies and vet care provided.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, M.D. - With the summer heat rising and the air conditioning out at Montgomery County’s Animal Services and Adoption Center, staff are urgently calling for short-term fosters to help keep shelter pets cool and safe.  

What we know:

On Monday, the shelter shared in a social media post that a mechanical issue had caused its AC system to fail, just as the facility is near capacity. Repairs are underway, but it could take up to three days after the fix for the building to fully cool. 


 

The call for help has already drawn a strong response, with many animals placed in temporary homes since the announcement.  

Still, more fosters are needed as summer temperatures continue to rise; especially for larger dogs (40 lbs and up).  

What you can do:

Fostering can last just a few days, and the shelter provides all veterinary care and supplies if needed. "Even a weekend foster makes a difference," the shelter said in a message to the community. "You’ll give a shelter pet a much-needed break from the heat and help us free up space during this critical time." 

"These pets are incredibly resilient and grateful," the shelter added. "Many of them just want a quiet place to rest and someone to show them kindness." 

The shelter is open during regular hours (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.).  To sign up to foster or learn more, visit montgomerycountymd.gov/animalservices or call 240-773-5900. 

