Montgomery County addresses coronavirus concerns after Maryland's first positive cases confirmed in county residents

Leaders in Montgomery County are addressing coronavirus concerns after Maryland's first three positive cases were confirmed in county residents

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland Thursday evening. He said the cases were confirmed by the state's Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At a news conference, Hogan said the patients are a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s who all contracted the virus while traveling overseas. All are currently in isolation in their homes in Montgomery County.

On Friday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich held a news conference with top officials to provide updates on the confirmed cases. Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County's top health officer, said that the individuals who tested positive were not on a cruise affiliated with Baltimore.

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected more than 200.

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Advertisement

In nearby Prince George's County, schools are canceling all projects involving international travel and asking students to take precautions if they go to "high-risk" areas during spring break after the Maryland cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Results are pending in over a dozen cases of patients who have been tested for COVID-19 in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.