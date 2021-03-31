Montgomery Co. woman dead after getting stuck, suffocating in Florida hotel window, authorities say

A Montgomery County woman is dead after she suffocated while trying to get into her Florida Keys hotel room through a window.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened March 18 at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Marathon, Florida.

Police say 22-year-old Sydney Therriault of Beallsville, Maryland didn't have her hotel key and was attempting to get into her room through the window when she became stuck and asphyxiated.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced her dead on the scene. Authorities say no foul play is believed to have occurred and autopsy results are pending.