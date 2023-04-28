Moment of silence held for DC police veteran killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

A moment of silence was held Friday for an 11-year veteran of the D.C. Police Department who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week.

Authorities say 32-year old Sergeant Jin Park was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in the northwest around 5:45 a.m. on April 21 when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Park died at the scene. Officials say he was heading home following his shift when the crash happened. He was assigned to the Fourth District and is survived by his mother and brother.

The vigil was help at the scene of the scene of the crash exactly one week later.

The crash is still under investigation.