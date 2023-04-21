DC police veteran killed in off-duty motorcycle crash while heading home following shift

An 11-year veteran of the D.C. Police Department was killed in an early morning off-duty motorcycle crash Friday.

Authorities say Sergeant Jin Park was riding his motorcycle near Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in the northwest around 5:45 a.m. when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Sergeant Jin Park (DC Police)

Park died at the scene. Officials say he was heading home following his shift when the crash happened. He was assigned to the Fourth District and is survived by his mother and brother.

The crash remains under investigation.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him,"