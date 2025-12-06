Mom of National Guard shooting victim Andrew Wolfe shares positive update

The Brief West Virginia National Guard member Andrew Wolfe, was shot along with Sarah Beckstrom on Nov. 26, in Washington, D.C. The National Guard shared an update from Wolfe's mother, Melody Wolfe, on Saturday, saying her son is "coming along well." The man charged with shooting Wolfe and killing Beckstrom, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has pleaded not guilty.



The mother of Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is sharing her first public update on her son's health more than a week after he was shot in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Wolfe "surpassing expectations"

What we know:

The West Virginia National Guard shared the update from Melody Wolfe on Facebook Saturday.

Melody Wolfe said that her son is "coming along well, surpassing expectations."

Wolfe's mother said that he is no longer sedated, and he is being "active."

"This morning I went to boop his little nose," Melody Wolfe said. "He looked at me, gave me the side eye, turned away from me, [and turned] his head to look at me again when I said his name."

Washington, D.C. shooting

The backstory:

Wolfe was one of two National Guard members shot on the streets of D.C. on Nov. 26. The other, Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries the next day.

Officials arrested Rahmanulla Lakanwal, an Afghan national, at the scene. He's been charged with murder, assault and more. Lakanwal appeared in court virtually from a hospital bed earlier this week, where his attorney submitted a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Road to recovery

What's next:

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey also shared an update from Wolfe's parents on Friday. The family told him that Wolfe is "beginning to ‘look more like himself,'" and that they expect him to be in acute care for several more weeks.

"We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers," Morrisey said. "They are making a difference!"