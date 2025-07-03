Molly Schuyler wins Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship for 11th time

The 16th annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating competition was held on Thursday and reigning champion, Molly Schuyler, once again took home the trophy.

Long-time champ wins again:

Schuyler took down 40 burgers in 10 minutes, securing her 11th victory in the competition.

She broke the event record—held by her—to win the 16th Annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship, held at at the Tenleytown Z-Burger in Northwest Washington, DC.

Kennedy, now a six-time runner-up, took a quick early lead over all competitors, holding the lead through 33 burgers.

Sean "The Mouth Eats" Yeager finished third, with 27 burgers, surpassing his 2023 total of 25 and taking home $1,000 prize money.

The other top finishers for the 2025 championship were were David "Tiger Wings and Things" Brunelli in fourth place with 21 burgers, and Robert McGee in fifth with 18 burgers. Brunelli earned $750 and McGee received $500.

Dig deeper:

Last year, Schuyler tied with Dan Kennedy, both eating 34 hamburgers in Z-Burger’s 2024 Independence Burger Eating Championship.

Schuyler and Kennedy received a check for $2,000. A total of $6,000 in prizes were handed out. In 2023, Schuyler won after she consumed 37 burgers in 10 minutes.

RELATED: Molly Schuyler wins annual July Fourth Z-Burger eating contest

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Z-Burger’s 2024 Independence Burger Eating Championship ends in tie

Free burgers for all:

Z-Burger also gave free single burgers for everyone who came to watch the contest.

The showdown takes place today at noon at Z-Burger's Tenleytown location on Wisconsin Avenue.

"I’m proud that in our 16 years, the Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Contest has earned its place as a major event on the competitive food eating landscape, each year adding exciting new elements for the crowds and the competitors," said founder Peter Tabibian, proprietor of Z-Burger retail locations in DC, Maryland and Virginia.

"We are always thrilled to welcome a full field of competitors and a boisterous crowd of spectators. Today we celebrated on a beautiful DC afternoon, kicking off a great holiday weekend."