Molly Schuyler wins annual July Fourth Z-Burger eating contest
WASHINGTON - The Independence Day holiday weekend wouldn't be complete without Z-Burger's Annual Burger Eating Championship!
Contestants from around the country squared off to see who can stomach the most burgers in 10 minutes.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Molly Schuyler wins annual July Fourth Z-Burger eating contest
Defending champ Molly Schuyler won her ninth straight contest and claimed the $2,000 first-prize by eating 34 burgers in just 10 minutes.
Z-Burger also gave free single burgers for everyone who came to watch the contest.
The showdown takes place today at noon at Z-Burger's Tenleytown location on Wisconsin Avenue.