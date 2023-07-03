The Independence Day holiday weekend wouldn't be complete without Z-Burger's Annual Burger Eating Championship!

Contestants from around the country squared off to see who can stomach the most burgers in 10 minutes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Molly Schuyler wins annual July Fourth Z-Burger eating contest

Defending champ Molly Schuyler won her ninth straight contest and claimed the $2,000 first-prize by eating 34 burgers in just 10 minutes.

Z-Burger also gave free single burgers for everyone who came to watch the contest.

The showdown takes place today at noon at Z-Burger's Tenleytown location on Wisconsin Avenue.