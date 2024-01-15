Peace rally, parade held in DC to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

D.C. residents braved the snow and cold Monday, gathering together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Walk and Parade was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. but people were gathering as early as 9 a.m. to prepare for a day of remembrance.

The assembly for the Peace Rally began at 9:45 a.m. at Shepherd Parkway and by 11 a.m., marchers were making their way up Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The Peace Walk is coordinated by the Coalition for Peace, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing crime in D.C. The two-mile walk

Over a thousand ‘Peace Walkers’ join annually in the two-mile walk is meant to show solidarity with those who have lost a loved one to violence in D.C. and encourage the community to "stop the violence."

"I’m just trying to seek justice for my son Brandon," Toloria Grant told FOX 5. "It’s a beautiful day today and I’m just glad that my voice was heard today."

Grant lost her child to gun violence. But she says despite the tragedy she and her family have suffered, she still has hope for a better future for those in the District.

"I do have hope. I do have faith in God. I do believe justice will be served, it just…it takes time," Grant said. "But I will keep the faith and I will hope and pray that I get it."

The parade also kicked off at 11 a.m. and was led by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

D.C. was one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to hold a parade honoring Dr. King following his death

"The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade symbolizes the need to continue Dr. King’s work and reinforces the idea reflected in his words, ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals,’" the MLK Holiday DC website reads.

The day's other events included a prayer breakfast, a wellness fair, a community cleanup and an evening of prayer, song and reflection.

It was a day filled with emotion as the community took time to honor Dr. King’s legacy of non-violent resistance and peace.