Misspelled Massachusetts Avenue banners catch attention in DC

Banners hanging up on D.C.'s Massachusetts Avenue are catching attention because the street's name is spelled wrong.

The word Massachusetts is incorrectly spelled on the banners without an 's' at the end.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Massachusetts Avenue

The president of the Mount Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District says they believe the mistake happened during the production process.

The organization says it's working with its design and production vendors to fix it.