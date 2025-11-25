Missing Virginia football coach wanted on child pornography charges

article

The Brief Virginia State Police are searching for 46-year-old Travis L. Turner, head football coach at Union High School, wanted on 10 child pornography–related charges. Turner was reported missing after police visited his home during the investigation; he hasn’t been seen since Thursday. Wise County Public Schools confirmed a staff member was placed on paid leave pending an external investigation but did not name Turner directly.



A head football coach who was reported missing in Virginia last week is now wanted by Virginia State Police for child pornography charges.

What we know:

Travis L. Turner, 46, of Appalachia, VA is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Additional charges are pending, per Virginia State Police.

Turner was officially listed as a missing person on Friday after last being seen on Thursday, when authorities went to Turner's home as part of the investigation – but they were informed he was no longer there.

Police are actively searching for Turner as the investigation continues. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.

Dig deeper:

Turner is the head football coach for Union High School Bears, who have been undefeated in their season. He has been the head football coach at the public high school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, since 2011.

FOX News reported on Monday that Wise County Public Schools said an unidentified staff member was placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an internal investigation into external allegations.

"A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division. This is standard procedure and is not a determination of wrongdoing. This situation also involves an active law-enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further," Wise County Public School Division Superintendent Dr. Mike Goforth said in a statement to Fox News Digital.