Missing infant found, man arrested after mom assaulted in Frederick, police say

A man is under arrest and faces charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman in Frederick and took her one-year-old son.

Officers say 39-year-old Junior Anthony Francis faces first and second degree assault and abduction charges following a domestic incident with a 22-year-old woman Saturday night in the 6100 block of Murray Terrace Drive.

Junior Anthony Francis (Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)

Francis is accused of choking and injuring the woman before fleeing with the boy. Police say Francis – who is not the boy's father – was found with the infant within an hour of the incident in Gaithersburg.

The boy's mother was hospitalized. Francis was taken to the to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he remains.

Anyone with information about the incident is to contact police at 301-600-1046.