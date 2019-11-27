Missing 70-year-old from Southeast may need medication, DC police say

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 70-year-old from Southeast who may be in need of medication; who also requires a wheelchair.

They say Sylvia Martins was last seen in the 4900 block of Astor Place Southeast on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Martins has been described as a black female, with a medium complexion. She is about 5-foot-4, and weighs about 170 pounds.

She has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

If you can help police find her, call (202) 727-9099.

