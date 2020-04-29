Ben’s Chili Bowl approved for coronavirus aid

Ben's Chili Bowl, a U Street institution in Washington, D.C., has been approved for a relief loan that will help the restaurant keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus crisis.

Vida Ali, whose family founded the restaurant in the 1950s, spoke with FOX 5 and told us that all Ben's Chili Bowl locations have been approved for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Paycheck Protection Program loans are forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

