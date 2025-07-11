Mini robots are making their way to DC, Maryland & Virginia sidewalks

Robots are taking over, but not in the way you might think.

Kiwibot, the robot food-delivery service, is making its way to the DMV. The robots were spotted on Arlington sidewalks checking for cracks, weeds or gaps of at least half an inch to see if they can operate in the area.

Why you should care:

The robots are being tested to see if they can contribute to future survey work in other cities, such as D.C. or Baltimore.

Arlington County is conducting a 20-day pilot to see if the bots are effective in reporting the sidewalks. The bots use mobile mapping, AI and machine learning, and laser scanners. County Spokesperson Peter Golkin says the technology was used in the Navy Yard, and that the goal is to "streamline the regular human assessment process," he said to ARLnow.

Arlington County typically conducts sidewalk surveys using their own staff to do field surveys. However, the robots are projected to be more accurate and less time-consuming. Golkin encouraged anyone who sees the robots to say hello.