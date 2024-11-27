Expand / Collapse search

Mini Draco with 20 rounds of ammo recovered in DC: police

Published  November 27, 2024 11:44am EST
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested one person after recovering a mini Draco with 20 rounds of ammo.

According to police, a search warrant was then executed in the 200 block of K Street and police seized a mini Draco with 20 rounds of ammo, resulting in one arrest. 

No word on the identity of the suspect or any other information involving the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information. 
 