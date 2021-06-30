Military widow gives hope during PTSD Awareness Month

June 30 marks the last day of PTSD Awareness Month. A military widow and mother is sharing her family’s story of suicide to help save lives.

Kristen Christy spends plenty of time in D.C. advocating for PTSD awareness and suicide prevention. Her activism began when her first husband, Don Christy, an Air Force veteran committed suicide in 2008.

"PTSD was a stowaway in his bag when he came home and it ultimately just devastated our family," Christy said.

She remembers the exact moment she found out Don took his own life.

"I still, 13 years later, have a tough time when I hear a doorbell ring. It was the coroner and two officers who rang our doorbell and told me Don had taken his life," she said.

Their sons, Ryan and Ben were just 14 and 12 at the time.

"For 10 years after Don's suicide I was just trying to survive, trying to help my boys survive," Christy said.

Then, eight years later Christy received a voicemail from her son Ben that she would never forget.

"I miss dad," he cried hysterically. "I miss dad so much. I can’t live without him. I can’t. I’ve been in mourning eight years of my life. Mommy, I’m not okay," Ben screamed.

"It is hard for me to hear even to this day," Christy said. "Both of our sons attempted to commit suicide."

Ben’s life was saved after that call but his older brother, Ryan has been missing for almost six years now.

Christy has now made it her life’s mission to help struggling veterans.

"There are resources out there and it takes courage to ask for help," she said.

Christy, who lives in Colorado, has partnered with the Air Force to get more mental health resources to veterans. She’s even advocated on Capitol Hill. Last year, Christy helped get a bill passed that would change the National Suicide Prevention Hotline’s number to three digits (988) instead of 10. The bill goes into effect next July.

"So instead of dialing ten numbers when you are in the deep dark throws of depression or someone you care about is in that dark place, you’ll have three digits and resources abound just by calling that number," Christy said.

Christy says the best way to help those suffering with PTSD is to pay attention.

"I want to encourage everyone to use their instincts. Our heart and our head pick up on things and sometimes we just brush past it," she said.

Christy says she shares her story to save others and to eventually one day reach her missing son, Ryan.

"Maybe Ryan is out there. My son, who has been missing for 2,109 days, maybe he’ll decide to call mom," she said.

Christy has a message for anyone feeling hopeless.

"They may think that their community and their sphere of influence will be better off without them and I can say from experience that everyone matters, you matter," she said.

The current number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.