Shelter-in-place order at military base housing Walter Reed lifted after 'bomb threat' investigation

A shelter-in-place order at a military base in Montgomery County that is home to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has been lifted after a ‘bomb threat’ investigation on Wednesday.

In addition, the commanding officer at the facility said gates 1 and 3 could be opened for "outbound traffic only" around 1:20 p.m.

The initial incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Naval Support Activity Bethesda – home of Walter Reed and just north of Washington, D.C.

Officials tweeted that the base received a phone call from an anonymous source stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10.

"Go indoors into the nearest building and shelter in place. All commands initiate building emergency plans to shelter in place," a tweet from Walter Reed said. "All patient appointments have been cancelled. More details to come."

Officials say after a thorough search by six K-9 teams from NIH and Naval District Washington, no device was found, all WRB buildings were cleared, and a full shelter-in-place was lifted at 1:15 p.m.

The incident is now under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service.