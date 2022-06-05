Mild, sunny Sunday across DC region; heat and humidity return Monday

The beautiful weekend weather continues across the D.C. region Sunday, as we can expect plenty more sunshine and mild temperatures.

Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the 60s before topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be pleasant day to get outside and soak up the sun as skies are forecasted to stay clear throughout the day. The region is also enjoying a break in the humidity making temperatures on Sunday feel mild.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear and temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday the break in humidity ends for the D.C. region, bringing warmer temperatures back to the area. Highs Monday will top out in the mid 80s.

The next chance for rain comes to the D.C. area Tuesday thanks to an approaching cold front. Severe storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.