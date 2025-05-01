Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, expected to leave post

The Brief Mike Waltz is reportedly leaving his position as the national security advisor in the Trump administration. The exit of Waltz comes weeks after he accidentally invited a journalist into a chat between top national security officials detailing plans for Yemen airstrikes.



Michael Waltz, President Donald Trump's national security advisor, is set to leave his role in the White House.

Why is Mike Waltz out?

The backstory:

Mike Waltz's exit comes weeks after he mistakenly invited a journalist into a chat between top national security officials discussing plans for Yemen airstrikes.

President Donald Trump initially supported Waltz after his national security adviser and other members of denied sharing any classified war plans on the publicly available app Signal.

The chat came to light when Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, released a March 24 story detailing how Waltz accidentally invited him into the chat.

Goldberg noted in his story that top officials in the chat discussed military plans to attack the Houthi militant group in Yemen, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sent a message sharing strike times by U.S. warplanes and drones, USA Today reported, citing the article.

In March, FOX News reported that Trump was not planning to fire Waltz after the release of The Atlantic article. "He’s not getting fired," Trump told Fox News. The president said the incident was a "mistake," though there was "nothing important" in the Signal text thread.