Middle school student touched inappropriately in locker area by another student: sheriff
WALDORF, Md. - A sex offense investigation is underway in Charles County after a middle school student reported being touched inappropriately in a school locker area.
Authorities say the incident happened just before 8:45 a.m. Monday at John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf.
The School Resource Officer at the school initiated an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-3282.