Michigan church shooting: Local Mormon community reacts to deadly attack

An ex-Marine drove a pickup truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Michigan, opened fire during a crowded Sunday service, and set the church on fire before being fatally shot by police, authorities say.

Officials have reported at least four people were killed and eight others wounded.

The FBI identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of nearby Burton, and called the incident an "act of targeted violence," according to Special Agent Ruben Coleman.

What we know:

Members of the Washington, D.C., area’s Latter-day Saints community say the tragedy feels deeply personal.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reported from the iconic Mormon temple in Kensington, Maryland, where members expressed heartbreak and solidarity. One churchgoer told FOX 5 that when something like this happens to a community, it’s not far away and that it hits home.

Local police departments, including Montgomery County and Fairfax County, have increased patrols at houses of worship in response.

FOX 5’s Sydney Person spoke with local church members who noted the timing was especially painful. The church had recently lost its president, considered a prophet by members, and Sunday services were focused on honoring his teachings of peace and faith when the shooting occurred.

Authorities in Michigan say the motive for the attacks is not yet clear.