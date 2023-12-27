MGM National Harbor heist: Group steals chips, 2 arrested

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department are in the midst of a thorough investigation following a bold robbery at the MGM National Harbor casino.

The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, involved a group of seven suspects who stormed the casino and successfully snatched an undisclosed number of gaming chips from a table.

According to PGPD, the call for service came in at approximately 12:15 am.

The heist led to minor injuries among the casino's security personnel, though details of the confrontation remain scarce.

Officers did manage to apprehend two men involved, but five others remain at large.

Featured article

This latest theft is part of a worrying trend at the MGM National Harbor.

Earlier this year, on April 22, the casino experienced a similar scenario.

At around 1:40 p.m., suspects reportedly entered the premises, seized gaming chips, and made a quick escape.

The location of this theft, the 100 block of MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill, has become a focal point for investigators delving into these repeated offenses.

Investigators are currently examining these incidents as part of a series of chip thefts that have plagued the casino in 2023.

Each case, PGPD said, remains under active investigation as authorities work to uncover further information and arrest those responsible.