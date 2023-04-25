Expand / Collapse search

Suspects wanted for taking gaming chips from MGM National Harbor

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for suspects who took gaming chips at the MGM National Harbor.

Prince George’s County Police say they were notified around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 of a theft that occurred at the MGM National Harbor in the 100 block of MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill. 

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the casino, grabbed the gaming chips and then fled.

If anyone has information on their identity, they are urged to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.