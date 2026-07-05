Red line shutdown begins Monday between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights

The Brief Red Line commuters will face major disruptions starting Monday as train service will be suspended between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. The two-month shutdown, which runs from July 6 through September 6, is part of a massive Metro construction push aimed at long-term system improvements, To maintain service, WMATA will deploy about 100 free shuttle buses operating between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights.



Red Line commuters will face major disruptions starting Monday as train service will be suspended between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights for the next two months.

The two-month shutdown, which runs from July 6 through September 6, is part of a massive Metro construction push aimed at long-term system improvements, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

What we know:

Impacted stations include Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda, where no Red Line trains will operate during the two-month shutdown.

READ MORE: Red Line shutdown begins July 6 as commuters brace for major summer disruptions

During this period, crews will work on several major infrastructure upgrades, per officials.

These projects include platform rehabilitation at Grosvenor-Strathmore, major structural work along the elevated rail over Rockville Pike and construction tied to a new mezzanine at Bethesda Station that will eventually connect to the future Purple Line.

Photo courtesy of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

To maintain service, WMATA will deploy about 100 free shuttle buses operating between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Officials say buses will run every five to eight minutes, though they warn riders to expect an additional 20 to 25 minutes added to their daily commute.

As an extra incentive to ease the transition, Metro is also offering free parking at both the North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations, according to officials.