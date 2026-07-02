Hundreds of Reston condo residents left without AC during brutal heat wave

The Brief Over 600 homes at the Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston are without air conditioning during a dangerous regional heat wave after the complex's central cooling system failed. Residents are prohibited from installing window or portable AC units because the aging buildings lack the electrical capacity, posing a severe grid-overload risk. The condo association is planning a major electrical upgrade to fix the issue, but the project is not scheduled for completion until the spring of 2027.



Hundreds of Northern Virginia residents are trapped in sweltering conditions as a brutal heat wave grips the region, leaving more than 600 homes at the Vantage Hill condominiums without air conditioning.

What we know:

The crisis stems from the failure of the complex’s central cooling system, which completely shut down last year after suffering years of frequent breakdowns.

Despite the dangerous, triple-digit feels-like temperatures currently impacting the area, a fix is nowhere in sight.

READ MORE: Residents at Reston condominium complex concerned about lack of air conditioning

To make matters worse, residents are legally blocked from taking matters into their own hands, according to residents.

The condominium association posted a notice in April warning residents that there would be no central air conditioning this summer. Furthermore, residents are strictly prohibited from installing personal window units or portable air conditioners because the aging buildings lack the electrical capacity to handle them. Management cited severe safety concerns over potentially overloading the entire grid.

The extreme indoor heat is already threatening the health of vulnerable community members.

While some residents have been forced to temporarily move in with family or friends to escape the heat, others say they have no choice but to stay home to save money, relying on basic fans and bottled water to get by.

The condo association has informed residents that it is working on a long-term solution, which includes major electrical upgrades, residents said. However, that project is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2027.

What we don't know:

Management has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding immediate relief options for the residents.

In the interim, the association said it has hired a company to inspect individual electric panels to determine the exact power capacity for each building.