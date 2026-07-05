2 people killed in separate July 4th shootings in DMV

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The Brief Police are investigating two separate, deadly shootings that occurred within an hour of each other during July 4th celebrations. A man was shot and killed in Southwest DC, while a woman was fatally shot in Prince George's County. Motives and suspects are still unknown.



Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., and neighboring Prince George’s County are investigating two unrelated, fatal shootings that occurred just hours apart on the Fourth of July.

What we know:

The first incident took place in Southwest Washington, D.C., as holiday celebrations were underway. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N Street.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was found nearby in the 100 block of M Street. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Less than an hour later, a second deadly shooting occurred just across the district line in Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police responded to the 1900 block of Brooks Drive in the Coral Hills neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. A woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

What we don't know:

Both police departments are working to establish a motive and identify a suspect in both deadly shootings.