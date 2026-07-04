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1 dead in Fourth of July crash in Prince George’s County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated July 4, 2026 11:08 AM EDT Published July 4, 2026 10:49 AM EDT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - One person is dead after a single‑vehicle crash early Saturday in Prince George’s County.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near Metzerott Road and St. Andrews Place in College Park. Officials say the driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The passenger, an adult male, was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators remain on scene working to determine what led to the crash.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police.

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