Virginia landlord faces murder charges after 2 tenants shot, killed in basement: police

A Virginia landlord in facing murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two tenants who were renting the basement of his Prince William County home.

Police believe Amandeep Singh, 49, of Manassas, shot and killed Joshua Lee Davis and Nicole Wanda Lynn Davis, both 45 years old, on October 13. Investigators say all three lived on Hanson Grove Court in Manassas.

Officers believe Singh was involved in a domestic altercation at the home with two female family members on October 12. The incident involved a handgun. After the incident, which was not immediately reported to police, the women fled.

Investigators believe at some point following the domestic incident, Singh shot and killed the two victims in the basement. They then say he left the home and drove to Evesham Township, New Jersey in an attempt to locate his family and his estranged wife. They say Singh pointed a weapon at uninvolved family members at the New Jersey location before fleeing.

Amandeep Singh (Prince William County Police Department)

He was arrested without incident in Medford, New Jersey a short time later. During his arrest, police say he was found to be in possession of multiple firearms including an AK47 rifle, with four fully loaded high-capacity magazines.

Singh is being held at the Burlington County Jail. His wife was found safe at another location in Virginia.

He faces several charges including two counts of murder and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The investigation is continuing.