Metro testing gate modifications at Fort Totten in hopes of discouraging fare evaders

Metro is testing a series of gate modifications as a way to deter riders from boarding without paying the fare.

The transit agency tweeted photos of the prototypes in use at the Fort Totten station. One design features an orange wedge gate with half-circle transparent plastic in between where evaders could place their hands to jump over the barrier.

Metro faregate prototype to discourage face evasion (Metro / @wmata)

Another design features an orange 'saloon' style swinging door built up with an extended piece of transparent plastic to make the gates harder to scale.

Fare evasion is a major problem for Metro and is responsible for significant revenue losses. Metro estimates fare evaders cost them tens of millions of dollars in the last year. The problem has also been mentioned as a top concern among customers.

Following a lengthy warning campaign, Metro Transit Police officers began issuing evasion citations earlier this month to riders jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates, or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses.

In D.C., the fine is $50 and in Maryland and Virginia, the fine could be up to $100.