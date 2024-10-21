46 people hospitalized after eating same meal at Maryland seafood distributor

A mass food poisoning incident in Jessup, Maryland, has left 46 people seeking medical attention after consuming the same meal on Monday.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors on Chesapeake Bay Court around 3:45 p.m. when reports came in about multiple individuals feeling unwell.

Emergency responders evaluated all 46 adults at the scene and quickly transported them to nearby hospitals. Thankfully, none of the patients were in critical condition, allowing them to be treated and monitored.

To assist with the situation, emergency teams from Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties provided mutual aid.