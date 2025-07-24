Metrobus new routes roll out causing frustration for some riders

The Brief WMATA is rolling out new bus routes. The 'Better Bus Network' is the first time in 50 years the transit system has redesigned routes. But riders who spoke with FOX 5 say they want to go back to the old way.



There have been some growing pains when it comes to WMATA's new bus routes.

What we know:

The 'Better Bus Network' is the first time in 50 years the transit system has redesigned routes and there are concerns some signage may have been mislabeled in the rollout.

It's only been a few weeks since these new routes went into effect--really a complete overhaul of the system--but just about every rider we spoke with say they want to go back to the old way.

What they're saying:

"Its a lot of buses missing," rider Fred Benjamin told FOX 5.

"It's not as convenient as it used to be," said another rider, Daniel Mestas.

"It also has added 20 minutes to my route because of the new directions it takes. It's just a very interesting experience," rider Cayla Michaels added.

The Better Bus Network overhaul went into effect June 29 after years of studies, rider surveys and data collection.

Metrobus eliminated more than 500 bus stops and renamed all routes. WMATA says the redesign is meant to increase frequency and efficiency.

Dig deeper:

So how has it played out in the last few weeks?

Well, according to a wmata spokesperson, they get about 930 calls per day on topics ranging from smartrip cards, questions about trip planning, kudos to helpful staff and about 150 of those calls have been related to the Better Bus network.

Adding to the confusion is that nearly two percent of Metro's 8,500 total bus stops had minor flag issues that needed correction, so we're talking roughly 150 bus stops.

"I don't live in a spot that lost any routes or added any routes so maybe its better for some people but personally they haven't been running great," Michaels said. "The first day I felt bad the bus driver got lost he didn't know the route. So maybe it's growing pains and hopefully it gets better. Until then, it’s been rough."

Benjamin Lynn, a spokesperson for ATU Local 689, which represents thousands of bus drivers, says they're asking for patience as they figure out the new routes as well.

"They've expressed some frustration of not being able to help customers as best as they have in the past and that's just because they're not as familiar with the new routes," Lynn said.

What's next:

WMATA officials tell FOX 5 they're continuing to improve and update signage at stations and removing the old maps and they want you to call if you notice any issues.

It hasn't even been a month since this massive bus redesign went into effect - eliminating hundreds of bus stops and renaming routes but riders say they are confused, and left with longer commutes. We'll break down the data from WMATA next.