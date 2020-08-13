Metro working to restore public transit to pre-pandemic normal

Metro says it is finalizing plans to restore public transportation in the D.C. area to “pre-COVID” levels of service.

As officials in D.C.’s metropolitan area shut down businesses and services in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, WMATA dramatically cut down its level of service.

WMATA officials described the restoration as “the largest – and likely most complex – service change” in its 44-year-old history.

The first phase of rail service changes are slated to go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 16 – and that will include restoring Silver Line service for the first time since Memorial Day.

In addition, six Fairfax County stations will reopen following planned summer work – thus opening 87 of 91 stations.

Metro says trains will run every eight minutes during rush hours, and every 12 minutes during off-peak times.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Metrobus schedules will resume across the DMV – including restoration of routes that haven’t been used in months.

