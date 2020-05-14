Face coverings required on Metro trains, buses and stations beginning May 18

Starting on Monday, May 18, Metro riders will be required to wear face coverings on all trains, buses and in stations, following a recommendation from the transit authority's Pandemic Task Force.

WMATA officials say this "move strengthens their position on the matter, which has 'strongly recommended' the use of face coverings since early April, in accordance with CDC guidance."

The overwhelming number of riders already wear them voluntarily, officials say.

"Every person who wears a face covering on Metro is helping to keep others safe, and this is especially important for Metro's frontline employees. In the age of Covid-19, we all share a responsibility for frontline worker safety, and that's what this is all about," said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Metro is currently open for "essential travel only. Officials are encouraging the public to stay home whenever possible.