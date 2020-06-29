15 Metro stations reopen after being closed for months

Fifteen Metro rail stations are back open after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

The stations had been shut down in March to conserve cleaning supplies. They include Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mt Vernon Sq, Judiciary Sq, Archives, Smithsonian, Eisenhower Ave, Virginia Sq, Van Dorn St, Clarendon, Cleveland Park, Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, College Park, and Morgan Blvd.

Another three stations – Greensboro, East Falls Church, and McLean – now have shuttle bus service. There’s still no rail service at those stations due to platform reconstruction work.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“In terms of rationing out their sanitary supplies for other stations, it made sense to narrow it down, but it’s good to kind of have them opening things back up a little more,” Metro rider Joshua Flores-Vitti said Monday evening inside the Cleveland Park Station. Previously he’d had to take a more circuitous route home from work.

Metro provided FOX 5 with footage of the intensive cleaning efforts stations have undergone at night. The process includes the application of a hospital-grade disinfectant that’s then removed using high-pressure, high-temperature water.

Advertisement

Metro also added buses to the system’s 14 busiest bus lines Monday in an effort to provide more capacity and more frequent service as the region reopens.