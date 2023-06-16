Metro to operate on modified scheduled for Juneteenth holiday

Metro will operate on a modified schedule on Monday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight. Trains will operate on a Saturday service schedule

Metrobus will operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule

MetroAccess will operate normal service, however, pre-scheduled subscription trips will be canceled

On the holiday, parking will be free at all Metro owned parking lots and garages and weekday off-peak fares will be in effect all day.

Find the full list of Metro Juneteenth service adjustments online.