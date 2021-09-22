Metro to consider changes like lower fares, cheaper parking

Metro is considering changes that could bring lowers fares to riders across the D.C. region.

Federal funding has helped keep Metro afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says price changes aimed at bringing riders back to the transit service could include $1 bus fare and $2 late night rail fares, cheaper parking, discounted fares for low income riders and a consolidation of peak and off-peak rail fares.

The proposals are expected to be presented Thursday at a Metro board meeting.