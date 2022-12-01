Metro surveillance video released showing 2020 shooting by FBI agent onboard train in Bethesda

Surveillance video from inside a Metrorail train showing an FBI agent shooting a man who confronted him while he was on his way to work nearly two years ago has been released.

GRAPHIC VIDEO | DISCRETION ADVISED

Eduardo Valdivia was on a Red Line train near the Medical Center station in Bethesda on December 15, 2020 when a man allegedly approached him and asked for money.

A confrontation developed after Valdivia said no and the man reportedly muttered expletives while turning away.

The video shows Valdivia fire and shoot the man from close range. The man stumbles and sits in a seat while a nearby passenger moves away from the area. Both Valdivia and the man exit the train. The video released has no audio.

Valdivia was charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting in 2021 and turned himself into police after he was indicted.

He is currently on trial for the shooting.

Following his indictment, Robert Bonsib, a lawyer for Valdivia, suggested that he should be given the benefit of the doubt given his training.

"I think it’s important to remember that this is an agent who is used to working in dangerous and undercover capacities. He can see body language as it changes. He can feel danger as it approaches. He can feel the danger as it approaches," Bonsib said in a 2021 statement.