Metro safety commission approves 7000-series return to service plan

WMATA is moving forward with its new 7000-series return to service plan.

On Tuesday, Metro Baord Chair Paul C. Smedberg and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke announced that the plan has been approved by the Metrorail Safety Commission.

"Metro leaders welcomed the concurrence today of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to gradually return all 7000-series railcars to passenger service," Smedberg said in a statement. "This is a win for customers, and we are grateful to Senators Warner and Kaine for their leadership to reach an agreement that will safely return more 7Ks to service."

ROCKVILLE, MD - NOVEMBER 29:Passengers board a 7000 series Metro Rail train at dusk November 29, 2018 in Rockville, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

"With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future," Clarke added. "I want to thank the Safety Commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward."

RELATED: Metro to return some 7000-series trains to service on Thursday

Metro will introduce cars to multiple lines with different axle setups. Crews will then track how those setups interact with the tracks in order to determine which setup to use going forward.

Metro has been working to get more 7000-series trains back on the tracks following a derailment last year.