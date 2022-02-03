Thousands of Metro riders will need new SmartTrip cards by March

Out with the old, in with the new.

That goes for newly-installed faregates at Metro stations – and it might apply to your farecard too.

Here’s why: Metro now has new faregates in about 50 % of stations, with more on the way.

Officials said the faregates are faster and better than the old ones, however, they don’t take SmartTrip cards from before 2012, and that could impact a lot of people.

Pre-pandemic, as many as 400,000 of the old cards were still in active use, according to a Metro spokesperson.

RELATED: Metro begins phasing out older SmarTrip card as part of new fare payment technology upgrades

By the end of last year, the spokesperson said that number was down to 85,000 partially because of all the people who continue to work from home.

Either way, thousands of Metro riders will need a new card by March 1 because at that point the old ones will no longer work on Metrorail or on busses.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

You can get a replacement by mail, online, over the phone, or in person.

There is also an easy way to tell if your card is impacted. Take a look at the back, and if you don’t see a set of numbers that begins with 0167, it’s time for a new card.

Advertisement

For more information, visit WMATA.com.