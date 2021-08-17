Metro mandates COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for all employees

Metro announced on Tuesday that vaccinations – or weekly COVID-19 tests – will be required for all employees.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says that 45% of its employees are fully vaccinated – and, in some departments, as many as 79% have received their shots.

Going forward, the transportation service will require:

- Proof of vaccination

- A negative COVID-19 test result that is no more than a week old

- A request for medical or religious accommodation

A number of services in the D.C. area currently require vaccinations – and many venues say they’ll require proof of vaccination from attendees.

On Monday, the District announced that all healthcare workers must be vaccinated.