Metro extends train service to midnight, seven days a week starting July 18

Metro will extend its train service to midnight, seven days a week starting Sunday, July 18. The new operating hours are the first in a series of service improvements passed by Metro’s Board of Directors in June that include adding more all-day rail service, creating high-frequency bus routes and improving service across the region.

"Riders that work late, enjoy the region’s restaurants and nightlife or need to get to and from places at night will now have more flexibility with trains running longer every night," said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. "As the region recovers, Metro will be there to meet the transit needs of customers and businesses in the National Capital Region."

Metro also resumed late-night bus service to 2 a.m. in June on 36 routes, restored more service and improved the frequency of buses on high-demand routes.

Additional bus and rail service improvements will follow in September. Trains will run more frequently all day, with service on Fridays and Saturdays running until 1 a.m.

On Metrobus, high-frequency service will be added to 20 lines, with increased service on 16 others. Another 46 bus routes will improve or restore service while continuing to operate existing late-night service until 2 a.m.

The fall service improvements will coincide with additional fare changes to make Metro more accessible and affordable to ride. Metro will lower the price of a 7-day Regional Bus Pass and offer a 50 percent discounted promotional fare on all pass products for 30-days. Bus transfers will also be free for customers that connect between bus and rail.

On weekends riders will be able to travel on Metrorail for a flat $2 fare for each trip, rather than the current distance-based fare, and Sunday train service will begin an hour earlier at 7 a.m.

Metro will provide more information and outreach later this summer to notify customers of the upcoming fare and service changes.