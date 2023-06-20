Metro Lift program offers reduced fares to low-income riders

Metro is offering reduced fares to help low-income riders through a new program called Metro Lift.

The transit agency says customers enrolled in Metro Lift will receive a 50 percent discount for any travel on Metrorail and Metrobus. Customers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia who qualify for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible to enroll.

"Our priority is making transportation accessible for all customers. The savings from this program will give our customers opportunities to access jobs with higher wages, travel to medical appointments, and access more of the region," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke in a statement. "We understand that every dollar counts, and that accessibility to reliable, affordable transportation is a difference maker, especially in this region. I appreciate the WMATA Board of Directors for their leadership to approve this program in the FY24 Budget, and I am proud of our team's dedication to make this new option available to our customers."

Metro says it's free to enroll in the program. The fare discount will be valid for one year after enrollment and will be available up to 48 hours after online enrollment, and immediately for those that enroll in person.

Metro Lift Enrollment Information

WHAT YOU NEED:

SmarTrip® card for you and each member of your household being enrolled

Active SNAP EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card

Copy of your SNAP proof of benefits (if you are applying for your household)

Current photo identification (ID) card issued by the U.S., DC, Maryland, or Virginia

Phone number

HOW TO ENROLL:

ONLINE (OPENS TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023):

Go to wmata.com/MetroLift.

Complete the enrollment form for you and/or members of your SNAP household.

Discount will be loaded to SmarTrip card up to 48 hours after enrollment.

Use your SmarTrip card and go.

IN-PERSON (STARTING MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023):

Schedule an appointment to visit one of our in-person enrollment centers. Appointment booking will be available beginning Tuesday, June 20:

Online at wmata.com/MetroLift; or

By Phone at 1-888-SmarTrip (888-762-7874).

IN-PERSON ENROLLMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

Metro Center Metro Station

12th & F Street NW Entrance - Mezzanine Level

Metro Headquarters

300 7th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

New Carrollton Metro Office

4100 Garden City Dr, Hyattsville, MD 20785

Bring required materials for you and/or your SNAP household members.

Use your SmarTrip card and go.

Find out more Metro Lift information online.