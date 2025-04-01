Metro Gondola set to sail in DC for a scenic ride in 2026

Are you ready to cruise and enjoy a scenic ride on the Potomac to spots like Richmond, Annapolis, and D.C. on the Metro Gondola?

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Metro Gondola sails into DC in 2026

Metro shared the news on X, April 1st. Would you cast sail on this scenic voyage or does it sound too good to be true?

Tuesday, April 1st marks April Fools' Day, an annual day for tricksters and practical jokes. Could Metro be pulling our leg or could this be the new best way to enjoy a relaxing sail on the Potomac?

Happy April Fools' Day!

