Metro to begin issuing fare evasion citations next month

Metro has announced officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations next month following to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses.

Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing citations on Nov. 1. It's part of Metro's ongoing campaign to deter fare evasion.

Earlier this month, Metro began putting signage on Metrobuses and in Metro stations and trains to alert people who neglect to pay fares that there are fines associated with fare evasion in each jurisdiction.

In D.C., the fine is $50 and in Maryland and Virginia, the fine could be up to $100.

Fare recovery is a major issue and has been mentioned as one of the top concerns of customers when talking with Metro staff and Metro Board Members, according to Metro. Revenue from fares allows Metro to keep buses, trains and MetroAccess up and running.

Using data from Metrobus and pre-pandemic industry averages for Metrorail, Metro estimates revenue losses due to fare evasion totaling tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022.

Metro says they are working with local partners to offer resources to make public transit more equitable and affordable for those in need.

This month, Metro is also expected to begin testing faregate modifications as a preventative measure. Some of the modifications being explored include physical deterrents on top of faregates and higher barriers. Prototypes will be installed as a pilot at a selected rail station.