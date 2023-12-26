Metro extends its hours for New Year’s Eve

Metrorail will stay open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, an extra two hours of service to help passengers bring in the new year safely across the D.C. region.

Be sure to check the Metrorail schedule to help map out your travel ahead of time.

All other Metrorail lines will be running on a regular Sunday schedule for the holidays, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of Metro’s new 24-hour bus service in D.C. Parking will be free at all Metro-owned parking garages and lots on holidays.

Travelers are advised that red Line construction will continue through the holidays.